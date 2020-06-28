Highway 29 Traffic To Be Shifted Sunday Night; New Nine Mile Exit Ramp To Open

Highway between Nine & Half Mile Road and Broad Street will experience multiple changes to traffic patterns beginning Sunday at 8 p.m. as crews begin construction of the median and crossovers.

Drivers can expect the following changes:

Southbound Highway 29 will be transitioned onto the newly constructed southbound lanes. Northbound will remain in its current pattern.

The new southbound Highway 29 and Nine Mile Road on- and off-ramps will be open. (The old ramps are not going away; they will be used transformed into frontage roads to access businesses in the area.)

The bi-directional turn lane between Nine Mile Road and Broad Street will be closed to allow for the construction of the median. The following median openings will be as follows: Full, signalized opening at Broad Street, Detroit Boulevard, and W. Hood Drive Full, non-signalized opening at Hannah Street Southbound left turns between the bridge and Hood Drive, at Devane Street and Carolina Drive



Throughout the week, drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the Highway 29 overpass, and Highway 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine & Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.