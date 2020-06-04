Highland Baptist Set Aside Three Hours To Give Away Free Produce. It Was Gone In 45 Minutes.

Highland Baptist Church in Molino had set aside three hours to distribute free boxes of produce Wednesday afternoon. It only took about 45 minutes due to the overwhelming demand.

At a rate of over two boxes per minute, the church distributed 100 produce boxes in conjunction with the USDA and Gulf Coast Produce.

The boxes contained a variety of fresh produce, including apples, potatoes, lemons, oranges, onions and carrots.

