Here’s A List Of The Road Construction Delay Spots For This Week

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

· 9th Avenue, Davis Highway (State Road (S.R.) 291), Alcaniz Street (S.R. 289) , Wright Street (U.S. 98) Underground Sewer Line Videography- Traffic may encounter intermittent lane restrictions from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Tuesday, June 30 as crews inspect sanitary sewer lines.

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The week of Sunday, June 7:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

· U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)– Drivers traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

· S.R. 10/U.S. 90A (Nine Mile Road) Widening from S.R. 297 (Pine Forest Road) to U.S. 29 – Side streets and driveways on Nine Mile Road between Pine Forest Road and Ashland Avenue will experience intermittent closures beginning the week of Monday, June 8, as crews pave the westbound lanes. The intermittent closures will take approximately 15 to 20 minutes. Traffic flaggers will be on hand to alert drivers of the temporary closure and direct traffic to alternate routes.

· Bayou Boulevard (S.R. 296) Drainage Improvements at the intersection of Perry Avenue - The southbound lane will be closed at the intersection of Perry Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, June 8 through Friday, July 10.

· Perdido Key Drive (S.R. 292) Pedestrian Crosswalk Construction at Flora-Bama- Crews are performing signalization work during daytime hours. Drivers will encounter lane closures from 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11 to 5:30 a.m. Friday, June 12 as crew perform paving operations.

· U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of County Road (C.R.) 184 (Muscogee Road) to S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations. There will also be intermittent and alternating lane restriction from 8 pm. to 6 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Muscogee Road/Becks Lake Road.

Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations. There will also be intermittent and alternating lane restriction from 8 pm. to 6 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Muscogee Road/Becks Lake Road. · Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road (S.R. 295) – Construction activities are underway. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road (State Road (S.R.) 297)- Drivers will encounter alternating and intermittent nighttime lane closures on Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90), between the Eleven Mile Creek and I-10 from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday, June 8 to Friday, June 12. One lane in each direction will remain in place. The lane closures will allow crews to place asphalt. In addition, a portion of the I-10 off-ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) westbound remains closed. Drivers can continue to access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp.

Santa Rosa County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement - Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. The week of Sunday, June 7:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

· S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to Market Road (C.R. 87A) in Jay – There will be temporary shoulder and lane closures throughout the project limits.

· U.S. 90 Pavement Marking Operations between Avalon Boulevard (S.R. 281) and the Okaloosa County Line -Motorists can expect minor delays from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Thursday, Aug. 27 as slow-moving vehicles are used to perform pavement marking operations.

· U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive- Paving operations are underway throughout the project limits. Drivers can expect nighttime lane restrictions.

Paving operations are underway throughout the project limits. Drivers can expect nighttime lane restrictions. · S.R. 87 Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Over Yellow River- Motorists may encounter nighttime southbound lane closures as crews continue expansion joint work.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.