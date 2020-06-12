Great Friday, Lots Of Sunshine

June 12, 2020

A cold front will move through the area Wednesday, bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be dry on Thursday with slightly lower temperatures. The North Escambia high on Thursday will be in the 80s, and Thursday night’s low will be in 60s.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

