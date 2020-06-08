Fountain Correctional Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

June 8, 2020

A staff member at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Corrections was informed of the positive test through self-reporting. The individual promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their health care provider.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to the staff member. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their health care providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their health care providers.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 