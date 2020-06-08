Fountain Correctional Staff Member Tests Positive For COVID-19

A staff member at the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Alabama Department of Corrections was informed of the positive test through self-reporting. The individual promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their health care provider.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) has initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to the staff member. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their health care providers and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period, or as advised by their health care providers.