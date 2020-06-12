Florida Lottery Warns Of Scam Targeting The Elderly

The Florida Lottery is warning citizens of a lottery scam making its rounds across the country targeting the elderly. The scammers inform the recipients that they’ve won a lottery prize but must send a check in order to verify banking information and receive their prize.

The Florida Lottery does not contact players to inform them that they have won a prize unless they have entered a promotional game or second chance drawing on the official Florida Lottery website or social media pages.

The following are important tips from the Florida Lottery:

Never pay money to collect a prize.

Never give your credit card number(s) or personal information over the telephone to anyone promising Lottery cash prizes or memberships.

Never redeem a Lottery ticket for a stranger.

You do not need to be a U.S. citizen to claim a Florida Lottery prize.