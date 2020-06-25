Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Approves $500 Million For Teacher Pay Raises

Gov. Gon DeSantis on Wednesday signed legislation to give Florida teachers a raise.

Approximately 100,000 teachers will benefit from $400 million to bee invested to raise the minimum base pay for full-time classroom teachers, and $100 million will raise the salaries of Florida’s veteran teachers and other instructional personnel. This historic increase puts Florida among the best states in the nation for minimum teacher pay in an effort to alleviate a teacher shortage.

Florida will move from 26th into the top five for minimum teacher salaries. It does not apply to support staff or substitute teachers.

The plan will also replace the Best and Brightest bonus program as it provides $100 million in extra pay for teachers making already making more than the set minimum. The Florida Legislature will also have to address pay raises annually under the proposal.

“COVID-19 has interrupted our students’ and teachers’ academic year in unprecedented ways,” said DeSantis. “Our teachers stepped up and found ways to keep our students learning and engaged these last few months to ensure students continued to receive the best education in the nation. They taught classes virtually; they made sure lesson materials were delivered; they committed to their students. Great teachers are what our students need as they re-enter the classroom in the fall, and that’s why this remained a major priority in our budget. Florida was previously 26th in the nation for teacher pay and this announcement puts us in the top five, an over 20 spot jump in one year that reflects an historic investment in teacher compensation.”

Who Benefits:

Step 1: Full-time classroom teachers (s. 1012.01(2)(a), F.S.) plus certified pre-K teachers funded in the FEFP (not including substitute teachers)

Step 2: Group from Step 1 who did not receive an increase or increase was less than 2%, and other full-time instructional personnel (not including substitute teachers) (s. 1012.01(2)(b)-(d), F.S.)

How Funds Are Distributed

These funds must be used solely to increase teacher salaries and no collective bargaining agreement can alter this requirement.

Step 1: Requires school districts and charters to use $400 million to increase the salaries of all full-time school instructional classroom teachers to at least $47,500 or the maximum amount achievable based on the district’s allocation.

Step 2: Requires school districts and charters to use $100 million to provide salary increases of the group from Step 1 who did not receive an increase or received an increase of less than 2%, and other full-time instructional personnel.

Pictured: Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation that will give Florida teachers a raise on Wednesday at Mater Academy Charter School in Hialeah Gardens. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.