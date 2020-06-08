Florida Gas Prices Headed Up

June 8, 2020

Florida gas prices are rising. The state average is $1.90 per gallon – the most expensive in 9 weeks. While the average price increased only two cents last week, even larger increases are possible in the coming days, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon Sunday night in Escambia County was $1.89, up nine cents from a week ago and 27 cents from one month ago. The lowest price to be found in North Escambia Sunday night was $1.93 at Highway 29 and Muscogee Road, but in Pensacola gas was at $1.71 at a warehouse club.

The $1.90 per gallon state average is still 70 cents lower than this time last year.

