Escambia Man Claims $2 Million Florida Lottery Prize

An Escambia County man has claimed a $2 million Mega Millions prize from the Florida Lottery.

Sam Moore’s ticket for the April 24 drawing matched all five of the white ball numbers, but did not match the Mega Ball.

Moore, 36, purchased his winning ticket at Murphy USA in front of the Walmart Supercenter on Mobile Highway. The retailer will receive a $5,000 bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.