Escambia County Awards $848K Contract To Pave Ashcraft Road In Bratt

Thursday, the Escambia County Commission awarded a contract to pave another North Escambia dirt road.

Low bidder Roads, Inc. of NWF was awarded the $848,214.28 contact to pave the 1.24 mile dirt road that connects Bratt Road at the rear of the Travis Nelson Park to North Highway 99. The new asphalt roadway will include associated drainage improvements. Proposed drainage improvements include sodded swales, upgraded cross drains and subsurface storm water pipe.

Utility relocation will be required for the existing Escambia River Electric Cooperative (EREC) potable water main, EREC ’s utility poles and buried Frontier Communications telephone lines.

The waterline relocation will include upgrading the existing 3-inch water line with a 6-inch main. EREC will provide the materials, while Roads, Inc. will be required to provide the labor and equipment required for installation.

An invitation to bid was publicly noticed to 189 vendors, and the solicitation was downloaded by 28 firms. There were six bids submitted ranging up to $1.23 million. The second lowest bid on the project was $903,780.43 by J. Miller Construction.

Once work begins, Roads, Inc. has up to 250 days to complete the project.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.