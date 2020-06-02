Escambia County (AL) Covid 19 Cases Jump By 33 In Two Weeks

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, has suddenly jumped.

There are now 72 cases in the county, up by 33 in the past two weeks. There have been 395 tests administered in the county in the last 14 days, for a positive rate of over 8%. Between Friday, May 30 and Monday, June 1, the state reported results from 110 cases, for a positivity rate approaching 14%.

There have been three COVID-19 cases in the county.

As of Monday night, there were 18,246 cases across the state of Alabama out of 224,892 total tested. There have been 644 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama, with 1,876 cumulative hospitalizations.

The Alabama Department of Health now posts a number of “presumed recoveries”. That number stood at 9,355 Monday night.

NorthEscambia.com photo.