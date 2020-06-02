Escambia County (AL) Covid 19 Cases Jump By 33 In Two Weeks

June 2, 2020

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Escambia County, Alabama, has suddenly jumped.

There are now 72 cases in the county, up by 33 in the past two weeks. There have been 395 tests administered in the county in the last 14 days, for a positive rate of over 8%. Between Friday, May 30 and Monday, June 1, the state reported results from 110 cases, for a positivity rate approaching 14%.

There have been three COVID-19 cases in the county.

As of Monday night, there were 18,246 cases across the state of  Alabama out of 224,892 total tested. There have been 644 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Alabama, with 1,876 cumulative hospitalizations.

The Alabama Department of Health now posts a number of “presumed recoveries”. That number stood at 9,355 Monday night.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 