Escambia (AL) Man Gets Federal Prison Time For Failing To Register As A Convicted Sex Offender

An Escambia County (AL) man was sentenced Thursday on a federal charge of failure to register as a convicted sex offender.

Timonthy Felder, 47, was sentenced to 14 months in federal prison and a 10-year supervised release when he is released. He will also be required to underdo sexual offender treatment, register as a sex offender, and pay a $1,000 special assessment.

According to court documents filed in connection with his guilty plea, Felder had previously been convicted of incest in Fulton County, Georgia. As a result of that conviction, hewas required to register as a sex offender for life and he was initially compliant.

On April 4, 2019, Felder requested permission to work for an amusement company that was temporarily set up in Atmore. That request was denied by an Escambia County (AL) Sheriff’s detective. Felder was scheduled to report for address verification in June 2019 but did not report. Escambia County Sheriff’s detectives went to Felder’s address. Residents there told detectives that Felder had not lived there for approximately two months, and that he had told them he was leaving to work for the traveling amusement company.

Felder was eventually located and arrested by members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Miltonon September 25, 2019. An employee of the amusement company reported that Felder hadd been working with them since March 2019 and had traveled to locations in Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana, Illinois, and Wisconsin. Felder did not register in any of those jurisdictions. Felder was interviewed and admitted to traveling out of state, failing to register in those states, failing to get permission to travel, and failing to attend registration appointments.