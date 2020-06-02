EREC Reopens Lobbies For Member Services

June 2, 2020

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has closed their reopened their business lobbies in Walnut Hill and Jay with recommendations to follow CDC social distancing guidelines.

In response to COVID-19, the lobbies were closed in March and contract post office services were scaled back in Walnut Hill.

EREC is still encouraging members to utilize remote options to do business with the cooperative. EREC accept payments by mail, online, by phone or using a night depository drop. Services such as opening or closing an electric, water or internet account; making changes to services; balance inquiries and service orders can be accomplished b phone or email. Contact memberservices@erec.com or call (850) 675-4521 or (800) 235-3848 for assistance.

Pictured: The Walnut Hill post office. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 