EREC Reopens Lobbies For Member Services

Escambia River Electric Cooperative has closed their reopened their business lobbies in Walnut Hill and Jay with recommendations to follow CDC social distancing guidelines.

In response to COVID-19, the lobbies were closed in March and contract post office services were scaled back in Walnut Hill.

EREC is still encouraging members to utilize remote options to do business with the cooperative. EREC accept payments by mail, online, by phone or using a night depository drop. Services such as opening or closing an electric, water or internet account; making changes to services; balance inquiries and service orders can be accomplished b phone or email. Contact memberservices@erec.com or call (850) 675-4521 or (800) 235-3848 for assistance.

Pictured: The Walnut Hill post office. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.