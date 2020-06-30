DeSantis Vetoes Millions For Escambia, Santa Rosa Projects – Including The Bluffs In Cantonment, Jay Park Plan

When Gov. Ron DeSantis signed Florida’s $92.2 billion budget Monday, over $1 billion was vetoed as the state prepares to deal with budget shortfalls due to COVID-19.

Millions that had been included in the budget by the Legislature for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties were slashed, including projects in Cantonment and Jay.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY BUDGET CUTS

The Bluffs In Cantonment

One of the cuts by DeSantis was a $750,000 transportation project for The Bluffs in Cantonment.

Announced in late 2015, The Bluffs was envisioned as the home of up to 60 new industrial and manufacturing companies and more than 15,000 jobs. The 6,000 acre master-planned development area includes about 1,700 acres of land that can be developed in an area east of Highway 29 bordered by the Escambia River to the east, Becks Lake Road near International Paper to the north, and the University of West Florida to the south.

The $750,000 would have funded an entrance for The Bluffs at the intersection of New Chemstrand Road, Old Chemstrand Road, Emerald Coast Utilities Authority’s entrance drive, and the Ascend Performance Materials entrance.

Other Escambia County cuts were:

University of West Florida Office of Economic Development and Engagement ($1.3 million)

Pensacola State College – Trucking Workforce Development ($500,000)

Southern Youth Sports Association – Pensacola Community Center Building ($300,000)

UWF Specialized Degrees for Firefighters ($158,000)

Brain Bag Early Literacy Program ($50,000)

SANTA ROSA COUNTY BUDGET CUTS

In Santa Rosa County cuts included a master plan for the park in Jay.

Town of Jay – Bray Hendricks Park Master Plan

DeSantis cut $300,000 for the Bray Hendricks Park Master Plan in the Town of Jay.

The 39-year old park is in critical need of updated sports surfaces and support capabilities to place the park in compliance with ADA requirements. The master plan includes one competition softball field, four regulation baseball fields, three tee-ball fields, four tennis courts, a basketball court, a combination soccer/football field, a children’s splash pad, a playground, an accessory concession building, and ADA compliant bathrooms.

Other Santa Rosa County projects that were cut from the budget were: