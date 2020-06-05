Cristobal Downgraded, For Now. Here’s How The Weekend Weather Should Go As It Moves North.

Cristobal has weakened to a tropical depression over land Thursday.

Cristobal is forecast to slowly move north over land (Yucatan Peninsula) through Friday. Cristobal is expected to move north into the Gulf over the weekend and strengthen back into a tropical storm.

The current forecast is windy and rainy in Escambia County for the weekend. There will be high risk of dangerous rip currents at the coast. Heavy rain fall is possible, on the order of 3-6 inches on Sunday into Monday.

The latest on Cristobal is in the graphics on this page, click any image to enlarge.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 84. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89

Click any graphic to enlarge for additional information.