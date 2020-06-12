County Closing Recycling Site At John R. Jones Ballpark On Nine Mile Road

June 12, 2020

Escambia County is closing the recycling drop-off site at the John R. Jones Ballpark on Nine Mile Road.

The site will close Monday, June 15 and remain closed until further notice.

“This closure is due to illegal dumping and unacceptable levels of contamination commingled in the recyclable materials,” Escambia County said in a statement. “The contamination increases the cost of processing recycling materials. There have been multiple complaints from citizens, commuters on Nine Mile Road and neighbors using the park.”

Recyclables can taken to the Perdido Landfill Drop-Off Recycling Site located at 13009 Beulah Road. Residents can also contact their waste services company and request recycling service. ECUA customers can call (850) 476-0480.

NorthEscambia.com photo.

