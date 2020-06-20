Blue Wahoos To Host July 4th Movie And Fireworks Celebration

The annual Independence Day celebration at Blue Wahoos Stadium will return in 2020 bigger than ever before with the addition of the American baseball classic film The Sandlot on the ballpark’s video board prior to a massive fireworks show on Saturday, July 4.

The movie is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks following immediately after. Gates at the stadium will open at 5:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are now on sale for $10 at BlueWahoos.com and the stadium box office and include both the movie and fireworks. A limited number of tickets will be sold to ensure proper physical distancing can be safely maintained throughout the event, and guests are encouraged to secure their tickets in advance as a sell-out is anticipated.

Guests will be welcome to sit in the stands at the ballpark to enjoy the movie and fireworks or on the field itself. Fans may bring blankets and pillows for their comfort, but chairs, strollers, and wagons are not permitted inside the ballpark. Concessions will be available throughout the stadium.

“As soon as we knew that other annual shows would be unable to be held, we jumped on doing this for the community,” said Blue Wahoos president Jonathan Griffith. “We’re very excited and proud to be able to provide this for Pensacola and all of the out-of-town guests who will be visiting on the Fourth of July. This meets our mission statement to improve the quality of life in our community. We know how important, how meaningful, and how traditional a Fourth of July celebration has been in downtown Pensacola and we are glad to be able to provide one for the community.”

Area fireworks shows including the Sertoma 4 of July Fireworks Celebration in Pensacola and the Flomaton-Century show have all been canceled.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.