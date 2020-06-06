Atmore Receives ‘Main Street Alabama’ Designation

Atmore has received a “Main Street Alabama” designation.

“Main Street works 100% of the time if the community is willing to work,” said Main Street Alabama State Coordinator Mary Helmer. “Atmore impressed upon the selection committee that they had the work ethic to become a successful Main Street program that will bring jobs, dollars, and people back to the district.”

Atmore went thought a five month application process with through partnerships with community organizations, including the demonstration of the city’s commitment and proven track recording including the ongoing renovation of the Strand Theatre.

Main Street Alabama will begin work immediately in Atmore to provide board development, goal setting, work planning, market study with economic development strategies, targeted design assistance, and training related to downtown development.

Main Street Alabama is a private non-profit and state coordinating program of Main Street America. The 40-yea old National Main Street Four Point Approach is a model that focuses work in four areas – organization, design, promotion and economic vitality with strategies unique to the community and based on market-based outcome.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.