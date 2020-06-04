Atmore Man Charged With Murder. Victim Was Both Shot And Stabbed.

June 4, 2020

An Atmore man has been charged with an April murder at a local apartment complex.

Antonio Albert Crenshaw, 38, was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center on a charge of murder. He also facing charges of receiving stolen property second degree and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Desmond Deshun Dirden, 43, was found shot and stabbed about outside an apartment complex on Patterson Street about 1:24 a.m. on Saturday, April 25. Police were responding to a reported assault when they found his body.

Dirden was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police Chief Brooks said the arrest came after an extensive investigation by the Atmore Police Department.

