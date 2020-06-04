Atmore Man Charged With Murder. Victim Was Both Shot And Stabbed.

An Atmore man has been charged with an April murder at a local apartment complex.

Antonio Albert Crenshaw, 38, was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center on a charge of murder. He also facing charges of receiving stolen property second degree and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Desmond Deshun Dirden, 43, was found shot and stabbed about outside an apartment complex on Patterson Street about 1:24 a.m. on Saturday, April 25. Police were responding to a reported assault when they found his body.

Dirden was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police Chief Brooks said the arrest came after an extensive investigation by the Atmore Police Department.

File photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.