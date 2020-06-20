Additional COVID-19 Death Reported In Escambia County, Alabama; Cases Increase To 137 Total

June 20, 2020

An additional COVID-19 death has been reported in Escambia County, Alabama, as the number of positive cases continue a steady climb.

There have now been five fatalities in the county with a total of 137 confirmed cases as of Friday night, according to the Alabama Department of Health. There have been 55 cases reported in the past two weeks out of 499 tests, a positivity rate of 11%.

Atmore Community Hospital has reported 71 positive case tests, while 14 were tested and confirmed at D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton.

Pictured: Atmore Community Hospital. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

