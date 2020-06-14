5,000 Pound Food Giveaway Monday Morning At Nine Mile Road Church

St. Luke United Methodist Church will be giving away 5,000 pounds of food Monday in partnership with Feeding the Gulf Coast.

The church parking lo will open at 8 a.m. for pre-registration. Attendees will remain in their vehicles and will need an identification and will need to know how many people in the household are under 18 year or over 65.

The distribution begins at 10 a.m. on first come, first served basis at 1394 East Nine Mile Road.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.