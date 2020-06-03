Tropical Depression Forms In Bay Of Campeche; Likely To Become Tropical Storm Cristobal

June 1, 2020

Tropical Depression Three formed in the Bay of Campeche (southern Gulf of Mexico) Monday afternoon.

It is expected to remain in the same general area and meander in the southern Gulf through late Wednesday before beginning to move north. It will likely become Tropical Storm Cristobal.

It is too early to forecast when and where it will make landfall. A Northwest Florida landfall is not currently likely, but cannot be ruled out. We will keep you updated on NorthEsambia.com.

Click any graphic to enlarge for additional information.

