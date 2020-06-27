144 Century Prison Inmates Out Of Medical Quarantine After One Inmate Tests Negative For Virus

An inmate that was placed in medical isolation this week at Century Correctional Institution has tested negative for COVID-19.

An additional 144 inmates have been moved out of medical quarantine.

There have been six inmates tested for the virus at Century CI, and all have tested negative.

However, three staff members have tested positive – one in late March and two recently.

Large numbers of CCI inmates have periodically been placed in medical quarantine for short periods of time during the pandemic. Inmates in medical quarantine are monitored by health services staff and receive temperature checks twice a day for signs of fever. If an inmate begins experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19, FDC will place the inmate in medical isolation and a COVID-19 test will be administered.

