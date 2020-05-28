Wind Creek Announces Reopening Plans

Wind Creek Hospitality is reopening in Alabama over the next two weeks.

A soft opening to small groups of invited guests begins Thursday, June 4 followed by a public opening for the “new” full operation on Monday, June 8.

New policies to ensure that guests can enjoy themselves safely include temperature checks for all guests and employees, and masks or face coverings will be required for everyone. Guests are asked to bring their own mask. Players who do not have their own mask will be able to acquire one on property for a small donation supporting local first responders, health care providers, and COVID patient relief funds. Smoking will only be allowed in designated spots separate from the gaming floor, restaurants, and other public areas.

To accommodate social distancing, all of the properties will be limiting the number of guests on the casino floor; this “new” capacity is roughly one-third of normal operations. All locations are employing increased distances between tables in dining venues and clearly marking appropriate distances near hotel check-in, player services, and other areas where lines historically formed.

Upon reopening, the casino floor will be open to the public for four sessions each day and deep cleaning will be conducted between sessions. These deep cleaning efforts are in addition to the cleaning of each machine before and after every guest.

Once Wind Creek properties open for general admission on June 8, special waiting areas will be available for guests at each property if a property is at capacity.