Wildfires Almost Contained, But Forest Service Says ‘Reburn’ Is Likely

Firefighters were still working the 5 Mile Swamp and Hurst Hammock fires this morning as they monitor and patrol the blazes in Santa Rosa and Escambia counties looking for any remaining hot spots to douse and keeping the fire within containment lines.

The 5 Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County is 2,215 acres and 97% contained and Hurst Hammock near Beulah is 1,191 acres and 98% contained.

In addition to local resources from the Blackwater Forestry Center, there are four brush trucks, three tractor/plow units and other specialized equipment in district to bolster local resources as the potential for new fires remains high until the area receives significant rainfall.

Reburn Likely

As patrol operations continue, residents are likely to witness what’s known as reburn as trees that were affected by the fire but not completely burned will drop their remaining leaves and needles as they begin their recovery process. These needles and leaves could land in lingering hot spots that are well inside the fire lines and flare up. Crews have been mopping up any and all hot spots within 50 feet of the fire line for several days so any reburn that occurs should pose minimal risk to containment.

Escambia, Santa Rosa and Okaloosa counties have enacted burn bans and the Florida Forest Service is not issuing burn authorizations. Residents are asked to call the non-emergency line for their respective area to report violations and 911 for emergency situations only.