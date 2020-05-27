UWF Developing Plans For The Return To Campus

University of West Florida leadership is actively developing a plan to return to campus while keeping the safety, security and wellbeing of the University community at the forefront of every decision. This plan will include a phased return for employees that will begin in June and a student return for the fall semester.

The Florida Board of Governors provided a blueprint for all State University System institutions to utilize in developing their reopening university campuses framework that will be presented to the Board of Governors on June 23.

UWF President Martha Saunders established and assigned subcommittees to focus on specific areas to form the Fall 2020 return to campus framework. These subcommittees are focused on specific key areas, aligned with the Board of Governors’ Blueprint.

UWF is exploring a variety of options for course instruction and will prioritize all decisions based on offering high-quality academic instruction and maintaining the safety and well-being of the campus community. Options may include hybrid courses (online and face-to-face), prioritizing experiential courses for face-to-face instruction, increasing online courses, establishing a classroom capacity threshold to allow social distancing and increasing training opportunities for faculty.

UWF continues taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by promoting healthy habits and enhancing its existing cleaning and disinfection practices. Additional precautions will be enhanced or developed and may include requiring face coverings, limiting the number of individuals gathered in one area and leveraging available testing and contact-tracing resources.

UWF is currently soliciting feedback and guidance from faculty, staff, students, public health officials and other partners before the plan is presented to the Board of Trustees and Board of Governors.