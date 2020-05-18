Top Of The Class Of 2020 From Each High School In Escambia County Honored

May 18, 2020

The top students from the Class of 2020 at each Escambia County high school have been named.

The Senior Academic Awards recognize outstanding academic achievement, represented by the top five students from each school with the highest GPAs at the end of the first semester of their senior year and the top student from each of the six academic disciplines.

The annual program was not held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but students still received their award, a personalized medallion and a Congressional certificate.

Honorees are listed below.

Escambia High School
Sophia Bonanno – Top Five
Juliette Bonnlander – Top Five
Emily Geiger – Top Five
Omar Mejia – Top Five
Brandon Mitra – Top Five
Maggie Kidder – CTE
Marena Garcia Vidal – English
Brianna Amos – Science
Rhapeepan Antrim – Foreign Language
Jacob Faulkner – Mathematics
Sophia Bonanno – Social Studies

Northview High School
Will Beach – Top Five
Keaton Brown – Top Five
Kayla McKillion – Top Five
Charleigh Parham – Top Five
Marissa Rothrock – Top Five
Sophia Cotita – English
Hailie Anderson – Science
Kinzie Rackard – Career & Technical
Colby Morris – Mathematics
Elana Ward – Social Studies

Pensacola High School
Jackson Allen – Top Five
Jordyn Ewing – Top Five
Oliver Norris – Top Five
Madison Payne – Top Five
Pearson Stack – Top Five
Aydin Lasure – Science
Patrick Imhof – English
Jackson Ruggles – Mathematics
Zaniah Heath – Career & Technical
Elliot Adler – Social Studies
Gregory Posey – Foreign Language

Pensacola IB Program
Sami Humeda – Top Five
Mehul Kapur – Top Five
Rachel Lee – Top Five
Lillian Petsinger – Top Five
Nicholas Skoufis – Top Five
Jett Zhang – Top Five and National Merit
Anna Huynh – National Merit
Katherine McCrackin – National Merit
Jane Chakraborty – National Merit
Jason Dela Cruz – Foreign Language
Samuel Duong – Science
Tanner Struck – Mathematics
Ella Griffith – Career & Technical
Chiara Kyn Estrada – English
Kyla Homewood – Social Studies

Pine Forest High School
Rhett Hardy – Top Five
Chloe Huffman – Top Five
Kayla Le – Top Five
Brandon Rode – Top Five
Journee Stevenson – Top Five
Joseph Hawkins – Science
Kameron Sasser – Foreign Language
Annessa Williams – Career & Technical
Brian Jones, Jr. – English
Miles Gibson – Mathematics
John Pinette – Social Studies

Tate High School
Catherine Alderman – Top Five
Nasim Boussarhane – Top Five
Melanie Letourneau – Top Five
Camille Macks – Top Five
Gabriel Pfeuffer-Ferguson – Top Five
Kade Boyd – English
Alexander Hicks – Foreign Language
Chase Jenkins – Social Studies
Samuel Shinnick – Science
Braden Boutwell – Mathematics
Tra’lon Gillis – Career & Technical

Washington High School
Lily Drasutis – Top Five
Katherine Grissett – Top Five
Emma Hill – Top Five
Lindsay Lurate – Top Five
Sierra Werdann – Top Five
Samantha Thompson – English
Darryl Brundidge, Jr. – Foreign Language
Tobias Johnson – Mathematics
Mary Lipham – Social Studies
Ansley Gill – Career & Technical
Liberty Tillman – Science

West Florida High School
Phillip Gindl – Top Five
Anna Hoang – Top Five
Katelyn McCaffrey – Top Five
Zander Preston – Top Five
Jayden Spiess – Top Five
Courtney Crosby – Science
Luke Whitwell – Social Studies
Haley Israelson – English
Tristan Cravatt – Career & Technical
Marcus Ingram – Mathematics
Luis Moya Marrero – Foreign Language

