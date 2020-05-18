Top Of The Class Of 2020 From Each High School In Escambia County Honored

The top students from the Class of 2020 at each Escambia County high school have been named.

The Senior Academic Awards recognize outstanding academic achievement, represented by the top five students from each school with the highest GPAs at the end of the first semester of their senior year and the top student from each of the six academic disciplines.

The annual program was not held this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but students still received their award, a personalized medallion and a Congressional certificate.

Honorees are listed below.

Escambia High School

Sophia Bonanno – Top Five

Juliette Bonnlander – Top Five

Emily Geiger – Top Five

Omar Mejia – Top Five

Brandon Mitra – Top Five

Maggie Kidder – CTE

Marena Garcia Vidal – English

Brianna Amos – Science

Rhapeepan Antrim – Foreign Language

Jacob Faulkner – Mathematics

Sophia Bonanno – Social Studies

Northview High School

Will Beach – Top Five

Keaton Brown – Top Five

Kayla McKillion – Top Five

Charleigh Parham – Top Five

Marissa Rothrock – Top Five

Sophia Cotita – English

Hailie Anderson – Science

Kinzie Rackard – Career & Technical

Colby Morris – Mathematics

Elana Ward – Social Studies

Pensacola High School

Jackson Allen – Top Five

Jordyn Ewing – Top Five

Oliver Norris – Top Five

Madison Payne – Top Five

Pearson Stack – Top Five

Aydin Lasure – Science

Patrick Imhof – English

Jackson Ruggles – Mathematics

Zaniah Heath – Career & Technical

Elliot Adler – Social Studies

Gregory Posey – Foreign Language

Pensacola IB Program

Sami Humeda – Top Five

Mehul Kapur – Top Five

Rachel Lee – Top Five

Lillian Petsinger – Top Five

Nicholas Skoufis – Top Five

Jett Zhang – Top Five and National Merit

Anna Huynh – National Merit

Katherine McCrackin – National Merit

Jane Chakraborty – National Merit

Jason Dela Cruz – Foreign Language

Samuel Duong – Science

Tanner Struck – Mathematics

Ella Griffith – Career & Technical

Chiara Kyn Estrada – English

Kyla Homewood – Social Studies

Pine Forest High School

Rhett Hardy – Top Five

Chloe Huffman – Top Five

Kayla Le – Top Five

Brandon Rode – Top Five

Journee Stevenson – Top Five

Joseph Hawkins – Science

Kameron Sasser – Foreign Language

Annessa Williams – Career & Technical

Brian Jones, Jr. – English

Miles Gibson – Mathematics

John Pinette – Social Studies

Tate High School

Catherine Alderman – Top Five

Nasim Boussarhane – Top Five

Melanie Letourneau – Top Five

Camille Macks – Top Five

Gabriel Pfeuffer-Ferguson – Top Five

Kade Boyd – English

Alexander Hicks – Foreign Language

Chase Jenkins – Social Studies

Samuel Shinnick – Science

Braden Boutwell – Mathematics

Tra’lon Gillis – Career & Technical

Washington High School

Lily Drasutis – Top Five

Katherine Grissett – Top Five

Emma Hill – Top Five

Lindsay Lurate – Top Five

Sierra Werdann – Top Five

Samantha Thompson – English

Darryl Brundidge, Jr. – Foreign Language

Tobias Johnson – Mathematics

Mary Lipham – Social Studies

Ansley Gill – Career & Technical

Liberty Tillman – Science

West Florida High School

Phillip Gindl – Top Five

Anna Hoang – Top Five

Katelyn McCaffrey – Top Five

Zander Preston – Top Five

Jayden Spiess – Top Five

Courtney Crosby – Science

Luke Whitwell – Social Studies

Haley Israelson – English

Tristan Cravatt – Career & Technical

Marcus Ingram – Mathematics

Luis Moya Marrero – Foreign Language