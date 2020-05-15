Tiny Homes Could Become Easier To Build In Escambia County

Tiny homes could become easier to build in Escambia County by early next year.

New regulations from the Florida Building Commission are set to go into effect on December 31 that will offer some relief from stringent requirements that apply to standard residential construction. The rules loosen requirements on things like stair and landing sizes, ceiling heights and the size of rooms.

The Florida Building Code is used as the framework for the Escambia County’s building code. The Escambia County Commission on Thursday directed the county planning board to make local changes based upon the new state regulations.

Escambia County Commission Chairman Steven Barry said, “I think we’re going to have a lot of counties that are going down the path that we’re going, and I think it is a reasonable thing if our board ended up asking our planning board to discuss some of the variables that would be built into it, not the building code part, but on the land use and those types of things.”

All the provisions and regulations of the current Land Development Code (LDC) would apply. In all zoning districts, a tiny home could be a single-family dwelling per lot. A tiny home could be an accessory dwelling unit where a single-family dwelling unit exists. Up to four units would be allowed, without a site plan review, in zoning districts where multi-family dwellingsor multi-developments are allowed.

Commissioners also expressed that tiny homes could equate to more affordable housing in Escambia County.

Tiny homes are defined in Florida building code as being less than 400 square feet. Recreational vehicles do not qualify as tiny homes.