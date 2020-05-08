Three New COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia, Santa Rosa

Three more COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties in the latest data release from the Florida Department of Health.

There were two deaths in Escambia County — a 90-year old female and a 93-year old male. Both were long-term care facility residents with no travel history but with contact with a known patient.

In Santa Rosa County, a 71-year old male wit not travel history and contact with positive case died.

Of the 18 deaths in Escambia County, 13 were long-term care facility residents. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, all outside long-term care facilities.

A two new cases were reported in Escambia County Friday for a total of 618 positive people. The Santa Rosa County total increase by two to 162.

Statewide, there were 39,199 cases including 38,172 Florida residents. There have been 6,929 hospitalizations and 1,669 deaths.

Total cases — 618 (+2 since Thursday)

Pensacola — 475

Cantonment — 41

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 4

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 48*

Deaths — 18

Male — 225

Female — 307

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 162 (+2 since Thursday)

Milton — 86

Navarre — 33

Gulf Breeze — 24

Pace — 16

Jay — 2

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 107

Female — 54

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 39.199

Florida residents — 38,172

Deaths — 1,669

Hospitalizations — 6,929*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.