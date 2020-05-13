Three Local Students Named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship Winners

Three Escambia County high school students have been named National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.

They are:

Anna Huynh of Cantonment is a student at Pensacola High School. She is considering a career in medical research.

John P. Nusbaum of Pensacola is a student at Pensacola Catholic High School. He is considering a career in biomedical engineering.

Jett H. Zhang of Pensacola is a student at Pensacola High School and is considering a career in activism.

The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Finalists in each state were judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.