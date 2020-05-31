Thousands Of Pounds Of Food Distributed In Century (With Photo Gallery)

May 31, 2020

About 30,000 pounds of food was distributed in Century on Saturday to families in need.

The free food giveaway was a partnership between the Town of Century, Northwest Florida Community Outreach and Farm Share. Hundreds of local resident received  a variety of food that included meats, produce, milk and fresh produce.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 