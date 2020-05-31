Thousands Of Pounds Of Food Distributed In Century (With Photo Gallery)

About 30,000 pounds of food was distributed in Century on Saturday to families in need.

The free food giveaway was a partnership between the Town of Century, Northwest Florida Community Outreach and Farm Share. Hundreds of local resident received a variety of food that included meats, produce, milk and fresh produce.

NorthEscambia.com photos by William Reynolds, click to enlarge.