The Beach Is Open From 30 Minutes Before Sunrise And 30 After Sunset. But Exactly What Time Is That?

Escambia County beaches are no open from 30 minutes before sunrise and 30 minutes after sunset. But exactly what time is that? Here’s a convenient table from NorthEscambia.com showing the times through Saturday, May 9 for Pensacola Beach. NorthEscambia.com graphic.