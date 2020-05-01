Saturday Food Giveaways: Molino, Olive Baptist, Flomaton

OLIVE BAPTIST CHURCH

The Ministry Village at Olive will hold a Community Drive-Thru Food Distribution on Saturday, May 2 beginning at 9 a.m. Over 40,000 pounds of food will be distributed to those in need in the community. There will be no paperwork to complete or guidelines to meet. The giveaway is open to all.

The drive-thru food distribution will start at 9:30 am at 1836 E. Olive Road in the front parking lot of Olive Baptist Church and continue while supplies last. Traffic will be directed to allow staff and volunteers to provide the food while following CDC distancing guidelines. Enter the church parking lot from the Olive Road entrance (across from Walgreens). Watch for signs and volunteers who will be directing traffic.

MOLINO

A “Hope 4 Molino” drive-thru food distribution will be held Saturday, May 2 from 10 a.m. until the food is gone at Beacon of Hope Church of God at 314 Molino Road. Follow the posted signs upon arrival.

TOWN OF FLOMATON

Flomaton distributed over 11,000 pounds of food last Saturday, and they are doing it again this week.

The Flomaton food giveaway will be held Saturday, May 2 at 10 a.m. the Flomaton Community Center at 600 McCurdy Street. Persons are asked to follow the route in the map below provided by the Flomaton Police Department. Signs and police officers will direct people in the direction they need to go. Persons receiving food must stay in their vehicle at all times. Each person will be also asked a few simple questions.

The town collected $1,500 to buy the truckload of food for the town’s new food bank. Donations can be made to the Town of Flomaton Food Bank, P.O. Box 632, Flomaton, AL 36441, or donations can be cropped off locally at the town hall’s drive-thru window.