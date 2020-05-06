Red Flag Warning In Effect. That Means No Outdoor Burning

May 6, 2020

There is a red flag warning in effect today, meaning outdoor burning should be avoided.

Low relative humidity, gusty winds, low fuel moisture, and ongoing drought conditions are expected for the entire North Escambia area today.

Adding to the fire weather concerns are the windy conditions expected this afternoon. Winds will gust to around 30 mph at times.

No burn authorizations will be issued today by the Florida Forest Service in Escambia, Santa Rosa or Okaloosa counties because of increased wind and reduced humidity.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 