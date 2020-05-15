Pensacola Warns Of Fraudsters Posing As Permitting City Office

May 15, 2020

The City of Pensacola has received reports of a fraudulent email sent to local contractors this week posing as the City Inspection Services/Permitting Department. This email was not sent by the City of Pensacola and was sent from outside of the city’s network.

Anyone who receives this email should immediately delete it. Do not click on any links or attachments.

Contractors are able to update their own information with the city using the MyGovernmentOnline online portal, and City of Pensacola Inspection Services will never threaten to penalize contractors or request information via email in this manner.

