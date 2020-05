Only Democrat To Prefile For Escambia District 5 Commission Seat Has Withdrawn

The only Democrat to prefile so far for the Escambia County Commission District 5 seat has withdrawn from the race.

Barbara Goins prefiled in June 2019 but officially withdrew from the race on Thursday.

Two Republicans, incumbent Steven Barry and Megan Walters, have also prefiled. The final field of candidates for the seat won’t be set until qualifying ends at noon on June 12.