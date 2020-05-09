One Reported Injured In West Roberts, Pine Forest Road Wreck

May 9, 2020

One person was reported injured in a Saturday afternoon wreck in Cantonment.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 12:18 p.m. at the intersection of West Roberts Road and Pine Forest Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Escambia County EMS and the Ensley Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded. ‘

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Comments

One Response to “One Reported Injured In West Roberts, Pine Forest Road Wreck”

  1. Wyatt Huber on May 9th, 2020 2:53 pm

    There have been problems here for a while. They need to just put a traffic light. Have been in several close calls here.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 