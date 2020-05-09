One Reported Injured In West Roberts, Pine Forest Road Wreck

One person was reported injured in a Saturday afternoon wreck in Cantonment.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 12:18 p.m. at the intersection of West Roberts Road and Pine Forest Road.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. Escambia County EMS and the Ensley Station of Escambia Fire Rescue responded. ‘

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.