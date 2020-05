One Injured In Highway 29 Rollover Crash

One person was injured in a single vehicle rollover crash Monday morning on Highway 29 next Duxbury Avenue in Molino.

The person was briefly trapped in the overturned vehicle before being freed by firefighters.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated.

The Molino, Cantonment and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue also responded, along with Escambia County EMS.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.