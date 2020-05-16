No New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Escambia, Santa Rosa Counties On Saturday

May 16, 2020

There were no new COVID-19 cases reported in Escambia or Santa Rosa counties on Saturday.

The Escambia County total remained at 682, and Santa Rosa held steady at 182 cases.

Of the 20 deaths in Escambia County, 15 have been long-term care facility residents. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 44,811 cases including 43,607 Florida residents. There have been 8,146 hospitalizations and 1,964 deaths.

  • Total cases — 682 (+0 since Friday)
  • Pensacola — 513
  • Cantonment — 47
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 4
  • Century — 2
  • Hospitalizations:  59*
  • Deaths — 20
  • Male — 244
  • Female — 333
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 182 (+0 since Friday)
  • Milton — 101
  • Navarre — 34
  • Gulf Breeze — 26
  • Pace — 16
  • Jay — 2
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 23*
  • Deaths — 9
  • Male — 120
  • Female — 60
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 44,811
  • Florida residents — 43,607
  • Deaths — 1,964
  • Hospitalizations — 8,146*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

