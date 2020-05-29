John Reading Prefiles For Escambia Commission District 5 Seat

A Cantonment man that served on the Escambia County Commission more than two decades ago is seeking his old seat back.

John Reading prefiled Thursday as a Republican for the District 5 seat on the Escambia County Commission. He served one term as the District 5 Escambia County commissioner before losing re-election in 1996.

Incumbent Steven Barry and Megan Walters are also seeking the seat as Republicans. Democrat Barbara Goins prefiled, but withdrew this week. Qualifying official ends at noon on June 12.

Submitted photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.