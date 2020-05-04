It’s Reopening Day For Part Of Florida’s Economy. Here’s What Opens And What Is Still Closed
May 4, 2020
Here’s what may be open, and what will still be closed today as Phase 1 of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ plan goes into effect:
- Retail can operate at 25% of indoor capacity
- Restaurants may offer outdoor seating with six foot spacing between tables, and indoor seating at 25% capacity
- Elective surgeries can resume
- No change for bars, gyms, movie theaters and personal services such as hairdressers (all remain closed)
- Schools continue with distance learning
- Visits to senior living facilities are prohibited
- Vulnerable individuals should avoid close contact with people outside their home.
- All individuals should maximize physical distance from others in public
- Avoid socializing in groups of more than 10 people in circumstances that do not readily allow for physical distancing.
- Face masks are recommended for in close interactions without social distancing.
- Vacation rentals must remained closed.
