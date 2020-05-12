Highway 29, Highway 4 Road Construction Projects To Be Completed Earlier Due To COVID-19

Road construction projects on Highway 29 in Escambia County and Highway 4 in Santa Rosa County will be completed earlier than originally planned due to coronavirus.

Due to lower traffic volumes as a result of COVID-19 and stay-at-home orders, the Florida Department of Transportation has expedited the two local projects along with 38 others across the state.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the $8.8 million resurfacing project on Highway 29 from just south of Muscogee Road in Cantonment to Highway 97 in Molino will be accelerated by 10 days.

The $4.3 million resurfacing of Highway 4 from the Escambia River Bridge to Market Road (Highway 87A) about 3.5 miles east of Jay will be completed two weeks earlier.

“FDOT is proud to continue implementing Governor DeSantis’ forward-thinking directive to accelerate crucial transportation projects and more swiftly enhance the state’s overall transportation system,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “The transportation industry is vital to our economy and is essential as we move forward to re-open Florida. We will continue to accelerate projects as much as possible, while also incorporating the CDC’s safety and sanitation guidelines.”

NorthEscambia.com file photo.