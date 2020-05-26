Higher Chances Of Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms For This Week

May 26, 2020

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East wind around 5 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

