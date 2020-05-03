Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Traffic Trouble Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads and projects in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement- Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, May 3:

Intermittent east and westbound lane closures on U.S. 98 from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze. Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).



· U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90)– Drivers will experience the following traffic impacts the week of Sunday, May 3:

o Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and 9 1/2 Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and paving operations.

Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Beulah Road to Pine Forest Road (State Road (S.R.) 297)- Drivers will experience alternating lane closures between Patrick Lane and Navy Federal Way the week of Sunday, May 3 from 8 p.m.to 6 a.m. as crews make repairs to the roadway. One travel lane will be maintained during the work. Traffic Flaggers will be on-site to safely direct drivers through the work area. In addition, the far-right portion of the I-10 eastbound off-ramp that connects to Nine Mile Road (Exit 5) remains closed. Drivers can still access Nine Mile Road east and westbound using the other section of the ramp. The partial ramp closure is needed to reconstruct the ramp.

Perdido Key Drive (S.R. 292) Pedestrian Crosswalk Construction at Flora-Bama- The contractor has installed the drill shaft and is awaiting cure time before returning to the project. There are no lane closures or impacts to traffic at this time.

U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of County Road (C.R.) 184 (Muscogee Road) to S.R. 97 (Atmore Highway)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews perform paving operations. There will also be ongoing turn lane, widening, and median work at various locations on the project.

Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews perform paving operations. There will also be ongoing turn lane, widening, and median work at various locations on the project. Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road (S.R. 295) – Construction activities are underway. Drivers can expect lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Santa Rosa County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Bridge construction may require the following lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the week of Sunday, May 3:

o Intermittent east and westbound lane closures from North 14th Avenue in Pensacola to east of the Pensacola Bay Bridge in Gulf Breeze.

o Intermittent lane closures on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola between U.S. 98 and the CSX Railroad overpass (Graffiti Bridge).

S.R. 4 Resurfacing and Drainage Improvements from the Escambia River Bridge to Market Road (C.R. 87A) in Jay – Drivers can expect shoulder closures throughout the project limits as crews perform paving operations.

– Drivers can expect shoulder closures throughout the project limits as crews perform paving operations. U.S. 98 Safety Improvement from Villa Woods Circle to Ortega Park Drive- Paving operations are underway throughout the project limits. Drivers can expect nighttime lane restrictions.

Paving operations are underway throughout the project limits. Drivers can expect nighttime lane restrictions. S.R. 87 Bridge Rehabilitation and Repair Over Yellow River- Motorists may encounter daytime southbound lane closures as crews continue expansion joint work.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.