Four Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia County

May 30, 2020

Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Escambia County along with seven new virus cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The deaths were long-term care facility residents — a 94-year old female, a 75-year old male, a 72-year old female, and an 83-year old female.

The number of cases in Escambia County is at 791, and Santa Rosa County recorded four additional on Friday for a total of

Of the 33 deaths in Escambia County, 26 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 54,497 cases including 53,114 Florida residents. There have been 9,982 hospitalizations and 2,413 deaths.

Individual location results below are from Wednesday. The Thursday numbers had not been released at the time of this story.

Escambia County cases:

  • Total cases — 791 (+7 since Thursday)
  • Pensacola — 572
  • Cantonment — 49
  • Bellview — 6
  • Perdido Key — 1
  • McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1
  • Molino – 10
  • Century — 2
  • Hospitalizations:  64*
  • Deaths — 33
  • Male — 266
  • Female — 378
  • Youngest — 0
  • Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

  • Total cases — 240 (+3 Thursday)
  • Milton — 149
  • Navarre — 38
  • Gulf Breeze — 29
  • Pace — 17
  • Jay — 3
  • Residents: 129
  • Nonresidents — 1
  • Hospitalizations — 23*
  • Deaths — 9
  • Male — 173
  • Female — 64
  • Youngest — 2 months
  • Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

  • Total cases — 54,497
  • Florida residents — 53,114
  • Deaths — 2,413
  • Hospitalizations — 9,982*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.

