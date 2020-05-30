Four Additional COVID-19 Deaths Reported In Escambia County

Four more COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday in Escambia County along with seven new virus cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The deaths were long-term care facility residents — a 94-year old female, a 75-year old male, a 72-year old female, and an 83-year old female.

The number of cases in Escambia County is at 791, and Santa Rosa County recorded four additional on Friday for a total of

Of the 33 deaths in Escambia County, 26 have been long-term care facility residents or staff. There have been eight deaths in Santa Rosa County, seven of those at the Blackwater River Correctional Facility and none in long-term care facilities.

Statewide, there were 54,497 cases including 53,114 Florida residents. There have been 9,982 hospitalizations and 2,413 deaths.

Individual location results below are from Wednesday. The Thursday numbers had not been released at the time of this story.

Escambia County cases:

Total cases — 791 (+7 since Thursday)

Pensacola — 572

Cantonment — 49

Bellview — 6

Perdido Key — 1

McDavid/Walnut Hill — 1

Molino – 10

Century — 2

Hospitalizations: 64*

Deaths — 33

Male — 266

Female — 378

Youngest — 0

Oldest — 105

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases — 240 (+3 Thursday)

Milton — 149

Navarre — 38

Gulf Breeze — 29

Pace — 17

Jay — 3

Residents: 129

Nonresidents — 1

Hospitalizations — 23*

Deaths — 9

Male — 173

Female — 64

Youngest — 2 months

Oldest — 94

Florida cases:

Total cases — 54,497

Florida residents — 53,114

Deaths — 2,413

Hospitalizations — 9,982*

*“Hospitalizations” is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. These people may no longer be hospitalized. This number does not represent the number of COVID-19 positive persons currently hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized.