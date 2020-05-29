Former Cantonment Fire Chief Honored

May 29, 2020

A firefighter walked down the long driveway playing bagpipes.  He stopped short of a golf cart on the lawn, as firefighters walked over with a white helmet.

They were there to honor Johnell Smith who served with the Cantonment Volunteer Fire Department from 1995 to 2008, including a couple of years as department chief. He was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer a few months ago.

“As a token of appreciation for your years of service and the dedication that you put in for the fire service…we’d like to give you a token of our appreciation,” Molino District Chief Anthony Manning said as he presented a white chief’s hat to Smith. “We thank you for your service, sir. We thank your for all that you have done.”

“Thank you,” a tearful Smith said.

“…Everything that you have done for your community and the time that you have put in,” Manning continued.

The chief’s helmet presentation was made on behalf of the Florida Fire Chief’s Association, Escambia County Chief’s Association, Escambia County District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry, the Escambia County Board of County Commissioners and Escambia Fire Rescue.

Last Sunday, the community threw an early Father’s Day parade for Smith.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour and Haley Smith, click to enlarge.

