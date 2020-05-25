Special Early Father’s Day Parade Held For Stage 4 Cancer Patient In Cantonment (With Photo Gallery)

A special Father’s Day parade was Sunday for a Cantonment man.

Johnell Smith was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer a few months ago. His 12-year old son Dakota wanted to go ahead and do something special for him now for Father’s Day, and asked for the parade for his dad.

The two sat together in a golf cart alongside Casey Lane Sunday afternoon to watch as the community came together for the very special parade.

And for a while, all was well as the parade went by, led by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. There were fire trucks, big trucks, antique cars, motorcycles — all the good stuff that fathers and sons can enjoy together.

There was laughter. And tears. And that special bond that a father and son share. It may have been a few weeks early, but it was a happy Father’s Day.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click enlarge.