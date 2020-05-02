Forecast: A Warm And Sunny Spring Weekend

May 2, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 