Forecast: A Warm And Sunny Spring Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.