Forecast: A Warm And Sunny Spring Weekend
May 2, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light west in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Southwest wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Comments