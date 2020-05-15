Fire Damages Mobile Home In Cantonment

May 15, 2020

Fire damaged a single wide mobile home in Cantonment Thursday night.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded to the reported kitchen fire in the 1100 block of Well Line Road about 7:55 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

There were no injuries reported.

The Cantonment, Ensley, Beulah, Ferry Pass, Molino and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue were dispatched to the fire, along with Escambia County EMS.

Reader submitted photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 