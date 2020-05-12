Woman Found Safe After Getting Lost In The Woods Near Gulf Power’s Plant Crist

A woman was found safe after becoming lost in the woods Tuesday morning off Pate Street.

The woman had followed a trail into the woods in the area of Gulf Power’s Plant Crist and lost her way.

Escambia Fire Rescue responded about 10:30 a.m., and the woman was located by noon with the assistance of Gulf Power employees. She was reportedly able to talk to emergency dispatchers, but her phone was not providing any GPS information to aid in finding her.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.